Septicflesh debut Prometheus video

Now that the word “epic” has been abused so much that it can now be applied to everything from biscuits to food poisoning, we may need to find a new word to describe Septicflesh and their extraordinarily vivid and grandiose take on extreme metal.

Exhibiting a passion for conceptual depth and artistic bravery that ensures everything they do throbs with otherworldly power, the Greek veterans excelled themselves on last year’s monumental Titan album, imbuing their trademark dynamics and visual mystique with an enhanced sense of compositional incisiveness. All of those laudable qualities are reflected in the weird, wonderful and – oh yes – utterly epic video for album highlight Prometheus, wherein the Septicflesh philosophy of “more is more” manifests as a gleefully malicious, swirling fog of arcane imagery and dark menace. Crank it up and wait for the ancient Gods to awaken with bloody vengeance against mankind squarely on the agenda.

Septicflesh have a few festival dates lined up, dates below:

2 April: Inferno Festival, Oslo, Norway 3rd April: Witchfest, Newtown, South Africa 20th June: Graspop Metal Meeting, Dessel, Belgium

