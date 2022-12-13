Two Minutes to Late Night host Gwarsenio Hall has added the Seinfeld intro to Black Sabbath's N.I.B. and won the internet, just like that

Some of the best things on the internet are born from a simple dare.

Our latest piece of evidence comes from Two Minutes to Late Night talk show host Gwarsenio Hall, who appeared to dare himself to add the Seinfeld theme to Black Sabbath's N.I.B. in late November.

Seemingly never one to back down from a metal challenge, Gwarsenio – whose real name is Jordan Olds – has done exactly that and replaced Geezer Butler's wah-laden intro with Jonathan Wolff's equally iconic synthesised slap bass riff.

So, what's the deal with taking Lucifer's hand?

Watch the short but compelling clip below.

“But you had to have the RAT salad” pic.twitter.com/q5R4DF0Ii9December 5, 2022 See more

Then, buoyed by his incredible idea, he posted a clip where he imagined the late Jerry Stiller – who played George Costanza's dad Frank – saying the name of the Black Sabbath bassist, over and over again.

He's really nailed Frank's barely concealed rage at the world around him.

pic.twitter.com/jgbYxjYC9rDecember 5, 2022 See more

And with Festivus looming large on the horizon – a Seinfeld-inspired anti-Christmas holiday on December 23, for those who celebrate – Two Minutes to Late Night have released an EP titled No Christmas for Presents.

The three-track offering features Stab into Christmas (Elton John Parody), a cover of King Diamond's festive 1985 banger No Presents for Christmas, and Stab into Christmas (Gwarsenio's Demo).

The EP is available from Bandcamp until December 26.

The cover of No Presents for Christmas was originally released in October 2020 and features members of Mastodon, Dethklok and Municipal Waste.

After viewing the accompanying video, King Diamond himself was impressed at their efforts and tweeted, "Well done, gentlemen". So if it's good enough for the King, it's good enough for us.

Check it out below!