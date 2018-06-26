See what it takes to put on a spectacular Metallica live show

A short film showing just what it takes to put on Metallica’s spectacular WorldWired stage show has been released by Mothergrid.

In the 15-minute documentary, lighting designer and director Rob Koenig, video director Gene McAuliffe and automation operator Michael ‘Kilty’ Petite go into specifics about the technology used on the band’s tour in support of their 10th studio album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.

Topics include the unique cube stage design, the lighting, video used above the stage, the cameras and the challenges they faced in bringing everything together.

They also chat about using the world’s first autonomous indoor drone swarm during Moth Into Flame.

Watch the documentary below.

Metallica will return to the road in September and have live dates planned throughout the rest of 2018 and into 2019.

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, meanwhile, is one of the cover stars in the latest issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which is on sale now.

This month’s publication focuses on metal’s biggest and best guitar players including Daron Malakian, Matt Tuck, Lzzy Hale, Zakk Wylde, Nita Strauss, Tony Iommi and Zoltan Bathory.

Metallica 2018/2019 tour dates

Sep 02: Madison Kohl Center, WI

Sep 04: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

Sep 06: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Sep 08: Grand Forks Alerus Center, ND

Sep 11: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

Sep 13: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB

Sep 15: Saskatoon Sasktel Centre, SK

Oct 16: Milwaukee Wisconsin Entertainment And Sports Centre, WI

Oct 18: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Oct 20: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA

Oct 22: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Oct 27: Buffalo Keybank Center, NY

Oct 29: Albany Times Union Center, NY

Nov 26: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Nov 28: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Nov 30: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

Dec 12: Spokane Arena, WA

Dec 05: Portland Moda Center, OR

Dec 07: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Dec 09: Fresno Save Mart Center, CA

Jan 20: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Jan 22: Birmingham Legacy Arena At The BJCC, AL

Jan 24: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jan 28: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Jan 30: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Feb 01: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Feb 28: El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX

Mar 02: Lubbock United Supermarkets Arena, TX

Mar 04: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Mar 06: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Mar 09: Louisville KFC Yum Center, KY

Mar 11: Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldshouse, IN

Mar 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI