See Iron Maiden's Spitfire replica droop during Aces High in Massachusetts

After playing over 2000 shows during their career, Iron Maiden can take any technical mishaps in their stride. Their show at Worcester's DCU Center in Massachusetts last night (October 17) was no exception.

Every night, as part of their current Legacy Of The Beast tour, a 90% sized replica of the Supermarine Spitfire appears and swoops over the band's heads during the song Aces High. But due to pressures at work, alcohol or simply exhausted by the demands of the road, the plane malfunctioned and was forced to make an early landing. The band's very own Spinal Tap moment was quickly remedied by a group of roadies who magically squashed the aluminium craft as though it was an inflated model.

Undeterred, the band concluded their set before heading to New York state, where they'll play Belmont Park's UBS Arena on October 19. The tour will conclude at Tampa's Amalie Arena in Florida on October 27.

Watch the drama unfold in this fan-shot footage below.

As previously announced, the band will undertake a UK and Ireland arena tour next summer. Billed as The Future Past Tour, the shows will feature previously unperformed songs from the band’s 2021 album, Senjutsu, along with a focus on 1986’s Somewhere In Time record, plus other classic cuts from the British metal legends.



The band's The Future Past Tour will call at:



Jun 24: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jun 26: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jun 28: Leeds, First Direct Arena, UK

Jun 30: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jul 03: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jul 04: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Jul 07: London O2 Arena, UK



Steve Harris' band have also announced five new shows in mainland Europe, as follows.



Jun 13: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jun 19: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jul 11: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Holland

Jul 13: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Jul 15: Milan The Return of The Gods Festival, Italy

Tickets are on sale now via the Live Nation (opens in new tab) website.

