Chris Cornell statue unveiled in Seattle

A statue of Chris Cornell has been unveiled in his home town of Seattle.

Cornell’s widow Vicky commissioned Nick Marra for the bronze sculpture, which was shown to the public for the first time at a ceremony at the city’s Seattle’s Museum Of Pop Culture yesterday.

Speaking at the event, Vicky Cornell said: “This statue is a commemoration and focal point to keep Chris’ memory alive – in us, in Seattle and in the world. It’s a reflection of his light – a light the shone through his music and touched millions. A light that he used to illuminate our lives and light that will continue to inspire those in the future.

“This statue represents that light – a beautiful, powerful, incomparable presence in his home town worthy of someone as special as Chris. A Seattle son, he paved the way for other artists and drew the eyes of the world to Seattle.

“He was the voice of a generation and an artist who continues to draw us together forever.

Following the speech, Cornell’s children Christopher, Toni and Lilly were invited on to the stage to unveil the statue, which shows Cornell with hand raised, holding a guitar. Watch the ceremony below.

Cornell died on May 18, 2017, with Vicky calling on fans to join her in remembering the Soundgarden vocalist on the anniversary of his death earlier this year.

In June, Toni shared a duet she recorded with her father of Prince's Nothing Compares 2 U just months before his death.