Watch Ghostface stalk Wednesday star Jenna Ortega on the New York subway in the first trailer for Scream 6

The new trailer for the sixth instalment of the Scream series has arrived, and for the very first time, the movie is not set in California.

Instead, the trailer shows infamous masked villain Ghostface - fronted by different characters throughout the films - stalking his potential victims through a subway carriage in New York. Amongst those potential victims is none other than Jenna Ortega, star of Netflix's smash hit series Wednesday, who reprises her role as Tara Carpenter from the last Scream movie, which was released earlier this year.

Alongside Ortega will be Scream veteran Courtney Cox, as well as Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, a returning Hayden Panettiere (last seen in 2011's Scream 4) and Mason Gooding. The film will also star a handful of newcomers, including Samara Weaving, Dermot Mulroney, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and more.

Due to issues with her contract offer, Neve Campbell will not be returning as franchise star Sidney Prescott. Speaking of rejecting the offer earlier this year, Campbell said in a statement: “I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years. And as a woman in this business, I think it’s really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued.”

The last Scream film was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who will be also helming the sixth instalment. Screenwriters James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick will also be returning.

Scream 6 is due out in theaters on March 10, 2023. Check out the trailer below: