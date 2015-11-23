Scott Weiland less keen on touring as he gets older

Scott Weiland admits life on the road appeals to him much less as he gets older.

The former Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman is on tour with his band Scott Weiland And The Wildabouts and, as much as he loves performing, he says the state of the music industry makes touring more of a necessity than it’s ever been.

Weiland tells South Detroit Soundhouse: “It’s way harder. We used to have marketing budgets of a couple of million dollars, now it’s like $75,000. You have to spend a lot of time on the road to make up for the loss of income from selling records.

“I’m not as keen on it as I was when I was in my 20s, especially being happily married and not being able to see my kids and stepson as much. My wife comes out and visits me on the road for a week or two at a time. But this is a long tour, nine weeks, so I’m missing her a lot.”

He adds that the touring won’t cease in 2016, but he hopes to find time to record a follow-up to The Wildabouts’ debut album Blaster.

He says: “The touring will continue, but we’re also gonna make a new record.”

Q&A: Scott Weiland