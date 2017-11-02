Scorpions to release rock ballads collection

Scorpions have confirmed that they’ll release an album featuring the best of their ballads later this month.

The collection is titled Born To Touch Your Feelings: Best Of Rock Ballads and will launch on November 24 via Sony Music Entertainment on CD, vinyl and on digital formats.

It’ll feature a total of 17 tracks including Wind Of Change, Still Loving You, and a 2017 version of Follow Your Heart and a new acoustic take on Send Me An Angel.

Find the cover art and full tracklist below.

Last month, Scorpions were forced to cancel the final five dates of their US tour after singer Klaus Meine was diagnosed with laryngitis.

They’ve now resumed their live duties and will play the Ice Palace in St Petersburg, Russia, on November 3.

Born To Touch Your Feelings: Best Of Rock Ballads is now available for pre-order.

Scorpions Born To Touch Your Feelings: Best Of Rock Ballads tracklist

Born To Touch Your Feelings (Studio edit) Still Loving You Wind Of Change Always Somewhere Send Me An Angel (2017 acoustic version) Holiday Eye Of The Storm (radio edit) When The Smoke Is Going Down Lonely Nights Gypsy Life House Of Cards (Single edit) The Best Is Yet To Come When You Came Into My Life (Studio edit) Lady Starlight Follow Your Heart (2017 version) Melrose Avenue Always Be With You

Nov 03: St. Petersburg Ice Palace, Russia

Nov 05: Novgorod KRK Nagorny Nizhniy, Russia

Nov 07: Salavat Ufa Arena, Russia

Nov 09: Yekaterinburg Dvorets Sporta Uralets, Russia

Nov 11: Kiev Palace Of Sports, Ukraine

Nov 22: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Nov 24: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Nov 25: Stockholm Ericsson Globe Arena, Sweden

Nov 27: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Nov 29: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Dec 01: Gdansk Ergo Arena, Poland

Dec 03: Ostravar Arena, Czech Republic

Dec 05: Ljubljana Arena Stozice, Slovenia

Dec 07: Belgrade Kombank Arena, Serbia

