Scorpions to release rock ballads collection

Scorpions have confirmed that they’ll release an album featuring the best of their ballads later this month.
The collection is titled Born To Touch Your Feelings: Best Of Rock Ballads and will launch on November 24 via Sony Music Entertainment on CD, vinyl and on digital formats.
It’ll feature a total of 17 tracks including Wind Of Change, Still Loving You, and a 2017 version of Follow Your Heart and a new acoustic take on Send Me An Angel.
Find the cover art and full tracklist below.
Last month, Scorpions were forced to cancel the final five dates of their US tour after singer Klaus Meine was diagnosed with laryngitis.
They’ve now resumed their live duties and will play the Ice Palace in St Petersburg, Russia, on November 3.
Born To Touch Your Feelings: Best Of Rock Ballads is now available for pre-order.
Scorpions Born To Touch Your Feelings: Best Of Rock Ballads tracklist
- Born To Touch Your Feelings (Studio edit)
- Still Loving You
- Wind Of Change
- Always Somewhere
- Send Me An Angel (2017 acoustic version)
- Holiday
- Eye Of The Storm (radio edit)
- When The Smoke Is Going Down
- Lonely Nights
- Gypsy Life
- House Of Cards (Single edit)
- The Best Is Yet To Come
- When You Came Into My Life (Studio edit)
- Lady Starlight
- Follow Your Heart (2017 version)
- Melrose Avenue
- Always Be With You
Scorpions 2017 tour dates
Nov 03: St. Petersburg Ice Palace, Russia
Nov 05: Novgorod KRK Nagorny Nizhniy, Russia
Nov 07: Salavat Ufa Arena, Russia
Nov 09: Yekaterinburg Dvorets Sporta Uralets, Russia
Nov 11: Kiev Palace Of Sports, Ukraine
Nov 22: Oslo Spektrum, Norway
Nov 24: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden
Nov 25: Stockholm Ericsson Globe Arena, Sweden
Nov 27: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
Nov 29: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Dec 01: Gdansk Ergo Arena, Poland
Dec 03: Ostravar Arena, Czech Republic
Dec 05: Ljubljana Arena Stozice, Slovenia
Dec 07: Belgrade Kombank Arena, Serbia