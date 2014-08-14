Schenker on a Mission

Michael Schenker's Temple Of Rock are hard at work on a new album.

The group led by Scorpions and UFO guitar icon Schenker hope to release Spirit On A Mission late this year or early 2015.

Their last album was 2013’s Bridge The Gap, which featured Schenker’s fellow ex-Scorpions members Francis Buchholz on bass and Herman Rarebell on drums. Vocals were handled by Doogie White while Wayne Findlay was on keyboard and guitar.

Despite his illustrious past with various bands, Schenker admits he prefers working as a solo artist with the help of his Temple Of Rock colleagues or the Michael Schenker Group (MSG).

He tells Guitar World: “It was very important for me to create MSG, which I did for creative freedom. It let me express myself in so many ways and not be held down by any one particular type of monster machine. I hate being a box, and I’m glad I didn’t get stuck in one for my entire career.”

The guitarist recently recalled turning down the chance to join The Rolling Stones in the 1970s.