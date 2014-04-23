Schenker up for Bonnet reunion

Michael Schenker has revealed he'd be delighted to work with signer Graham Bonnet again - despite the splitt following recording sessions for 1982 album Assault Attack.

The guitarist icon believes the former Rainbow singer’s departure meant the Michael Schenker Group record was never properly toured, leading to a relative lack of success.

Schenker – who released solo album Bridge The Gap last year – tells Songfacts.com: “It would be interesting to see if we can put something together live, because Assault Attack never got toured.

“If Graham was well enough and the opportunity and the moment in time would allow something like that to happen, it would maybe be a creative thing to do. But at this point we never quite got to it.”

Bonnet, who left MSG after just one show, has previously said he’d be keen to work with the axeman on new material – leaving the door open for a reunion.

Meanwhile, Schenker has also discussed the reason he decided not to join the Rolling Stones after he got the call in the mid-70s, aged just 17, soon after he’d signed up with UFO.

He says: “I saw pictures of the Stones looking at each other’s lice. I mean, like, in the hair, looking for lice. The whole image that the Rolling Stones had, I was scared that it was a dangerous thing to be with them.

“UFO and Great Britain was a step that was big enough at that point in time.”