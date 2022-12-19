Scardust turn Disney's Princess into prog metal gold

Israeli progressive metallers Scardust have premiered their brand new video - the result of a secret project they've been working on for the past year - turning Disney's iconic Princess character into a prog metal star!

You can watch the impressive new video below, which was was filmed as a one shot – a mammoth achievement in itself.

"We didn't have to think too much about this one, our fans did it for us,” explains singer Noa Gruman. “Over the years, they have called us ‘Disney Metal’ on so many occasions while describing our music, we felt like we owed it to them and to the rest of the world!"

The video represents a journey through the years, chronologically representing the different Disney princesses, backed up with the band's heavy and complex instrumentation, Noa's versatile singing, and the epic Hellscore choir.

You can also watch a vlog detailing the entire project below, and soon after the video release, a behind-the-scenes video will be available. Additionally, the song is available for streaming and download on Bandcamp and various other digital platforms.

Get Evolution of the Disney Princess.