Saxon’s Biff Byford to release two solo singles this year

Saxon vocalist Biff Byford recently checked in to update fans on his health after his recent heart surgery.

He reported he was getting better every day since he the operation at the end of September – and also revealed that work had begun on what will be Saxon’s 23rd studio album.

During the video clip, Byford said he had “some solo album news coming soon” – and he’s now revealed further details and says that two singles from the record will launch before the end of the year.

Biff says: “My solo album is coming out at the beginning of 2020. I’ve got two singles coming out this year, the first is called Welcome To The Show, and the second is the title track to the album – School Of Hard Knocks.

“The first single comes out on October 25 and that’s a digital release.”

Biff also reports that the second single will launch on December 13.

Saxon were forced to postpone the remaining dates on their Castles & Eagles tour as a result of Byford’s heart surgery, with the shows rescheduled to take place throughout March next year.

The Glasgow date, which was originally planned to be held at the Braehead Arena, has been moved to the city’s Barrowland Ballroom.

Girlschool will join Saxon as special guests on the new dates which can be found below.

Saxon rescheduled 2020 tour dates

Mar 07: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany,

Mar 27: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom, UK

Mar 28: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Mar 29: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK