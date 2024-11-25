"This is gonna be epic!" Heavy metal royalty Saxon will play their classic album Wheels Of Steel in full on UK and Ireland tour next year

Living heavy metal legends Saxon will be heading back on the road next year for a ten-date tour of the UK and Ireland. The tour will see Yorkshire's finest play their seminal 1980 album Wheels Of Steel in full, alongside tracks from this year's well-received Hell, Fire And Damnation LP. Saxon will hit up dates in Belfast, Dublin, Manchester, Sheffield, Glasgow, Newcastle, Bristol, Wolverhampton, London and Cardiff, bringing former Accept frontman Udo Dirkschneider with them. Dirkschneider will also be performing a classic album in full - Accept's excellent 1983 breakthrough, Balls To The Wall.

“We first toured with UDO and Accept in the U.S.A on our Crusader tour and have done lots of stuff together since, but we have never toured the UK together so this is gonna be epic," says Saxon frontman Biff Byford. "Balls to the Wall and Wheels of Steel under the same roof… it’ going to be something really special to witness. Bring it on!”

See the full list of tourdates below. For ticket info, head to the official Saxon website. Reviewing for Metal Hammer, Paul Travers said of Hell, Fire And Damnation: "It won’t change the face of music or knock the world off its axis, but Hell, Fire And Damnation is yet another damned fine addition to Saxon’s ever- expanding catalogue."

Nov 04: Belfast, Ulster Hall

Nov 05: Dublin, Olympia

Nov 07: Manchester, O2 Appollo

Nov 08: Sheffield, Octagon

Nov 09: Glasgow, O2 Academy

Nov 11: Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Nov 13: Bristol, Beacon

Nov 14: Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

Nov 15: London, Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

Nov 16: Cardiff, The Great Hall