Saxon frontman Biff Byford announces UK solo tour

Saxon frontman Biff Byford has announced details of a solo tour which will take place in 2020.

He’s revealed 10 UK dates, which will be presented as an ‘evening with’ format, with further appearances around Europe to be confirmed in due course.

The vocalist has lined up the dates in support of his upcoming solo album School Of Hard Knocks, which will be released on February 21 through Silver Lining Records.

Each show will be split into two halves. The first will feature a spoken word segment hosted by American comedian and star of of VH1 Classic’s That Metal Show, Don Jamieson, who will talk to the vocalist about his life and career.

The second half will see Byford take to the stage with his band for a set of live music.

Byford says: “The show will consist of some old songs, some new songs, some cover versions and some songs off the solo album. It’s going to be great and I am really looking forward to it. It’s going to be something a little bit different, but it will be very cool, so I’ll see you all there!”

Tickets for the majority of shows will go on sale tomorrow (December 6) from 10am, while tickets for the dates in Leeds and Aberdare will be available from 10am on December 13.

School Of Hard Knocks will include a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s Scarborough Fair, which features Opeth’s Fredrik Åkesson. And the prog vibe doesn’t end there.

Byford previously explained: “One of my favourite is The Pit And Pendulum, which is quite prog metal and I love that. I’m a big prog rock fan and was a huge fan of Yes back in the day – and being a musician-bass-player myself, the musicianship in bands like that really caught me.

“There’s a version of Throw Down The Sword by Wishbone Ash, and the reason I did that was because it was the first song I ever heard that was anything to do with history in the sense of battles and war.

“That was really the thing which started me on the road to writing historically-driven songs.”

Byford and Åkesson are joined in the core group by bassist Gus Macricostas and drummer Christian Lundqvist, while special guests include Motorhead ex Phil Campbell, Rhapsody Of Fire’s Alex Holzwart, Voices’ Nick Barker, Dave Kemp from Wayward Sons and his Saxon bandmate Nibbs Carter.

Prior to his solo shows, Byford and his Saxon bandmates will play four shows which were postponed earlier this year due to the singer’s heart surgery.

Biff Byford: School Of Hard Knocks

Saxon frontman Biff Byford is poised to release his first-ever solo album. It'll feature a selection of new material along with a couple of cover versions.

Biff Byford: School Of Hard Knocks

1. Welcome To The Show

2. School Of Hard Knocks

3. Inquisitor

4. The Pit And The Pendulum

5. Worlds Collide

6. Pedal To The Metal

7. Hearts Of Steel

8. Throw Down The Sword

9. Me And You

10. Black And White

Saxon rescheduled 2020 tour dates

Mar 07: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany,

Mar 27: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom, UK

Mar 28: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Mar 29: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK