Saxon detail part 2 of live package

Saxon have confirmed details of their upcoming live package – which follows on from 2001's Chronicles release.

The British metal icons will release Warriors Of The Road – The Saxon Chronicles Part II on November 7 in various formats, including DVD/CD and Blu-ray/CD as well as a digital download.

The package features extensive coverage of the band’s 2013 appearance at the UK’s Steelhouse festival plus full performances from Wacken Open Air and Download in 2012, along with the Graspop Metal Meeting in 2013. A further bonus disc will carry the Steelhouse festival set on CD.

It’s the successor to 2001’s Chronicles release, which documented elements of Saxon’s earlier career.

According to the band, the new package “bumps it up a notch by charting the return of the famous stage eagle back from Hamburg to a British show for the first time in decades, documenting the Steelhouse festival from dawn until long after the midnight hour.”

Saxon, who are working on a new album, will hit the road for a 36-date European tour starting later this month.

Saxon 2014 UK tour dates

Nov 30: Bristol Academy Dec 01: Bournemouth Academy Dec 02: Leeds Academy Dec 04: Manchester Ritz Dec 05: Dublin Academy Dec 06: Belfast Limelight Dec 07: Glasgow O2 ABC Dec 09: Newcastle Academy Dec 10: Nottingham Rock City Dec 11: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall Dec 12: Oxford Academy Dec 13: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Warriors Of The Road tracklist

Steelhouse 2013

Sacrifice 2. Wheels Of Terror 3. And The Bands Played On 4. Conquistador 5. The Eagle Has Landed 6. Stand Up And Fight 7. 747 (Strangers In The Night) 8. Crusader 9. Denim & Leather 10. Princess Of The Night

Download 2012

Heavy Metal Thunder 2. Hammer Of the Gods 3. Power And the Glory 4. 20,000 ft 5. Strong Arm Of The Law 6. Denim & Leather 7. Wheels Of Steel 8. Princess Of The Night 9. And The Bands Played On

Wacken Open Air 2012

Heavy Metal Thunder 2. hammer Of The Gods 3. Power And The Glory 4. 20,000 ft 5. Never Surrender 6. Dogs Of War 7. Motorcycle Man 8. I’ve Got To Rock (To Stay Alive) 9. Crusader 10. Rock The Nations 11. Drum Solo 12. Battalions Of Steel 13. Wheels Of Steel 14. To Hell And Back Again 15. Denim & Leather 16. Strong Arm Of The Law 17. 747 (Strangers In The Night) 18. Princess Of The Night

Graspop Metal Meeting 2013