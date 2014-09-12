Saxon get set for 21st album

Biff Byford says Saxon will get to work on their 21st original studio album next week.

While some material has already been written, the band took time away while their frontman concentrated on his prog rock side-project. But they’ll up the ante after their last festival appearance of the year, which takes place in Belgium this weekend, ahead of a UK winter tour.

Byford tells Rockposer’s Roulette (via Blabbermouth): “I did this Scintilla Project with some friends. That came out last week. So I’ve been pretty busy and the band have been having a bit of a break.

“We’re starting again after the last festival – we’ll start kicking in and finish the songs.”

He says his bandmates have as much creative input as they want when it comes to writing. “They don’t really write lyrics and come up with melodies. But usually we have separate ideas and we put them forward. Some have more than others – that’s how it goes.

“But we don’t really have arguing. Usually I’m producing with somebody, or on my own, so I’ll get the choice of what goes on the album.”

Saxon’s 20th studio album Sacrifice was followed by Unplugged And Strung Up, a collection of classic tracks reinterpreted as acoustic and orchestral pieces.

Their UK tour kicks off at the end of November:

Nov 30: Bristol Academy

Dec 01: Bournemouth Academy

Dec 02: Leeds Academy

Dec 04: Manchester Ritz

Dec 05: Dublin Academy

Dec 06: Belfast Limelight

Dec 07: Glasgow O2 ABC

Dec 09: Newcastle Academy

Dec 10: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 11: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Dec 12: Oxford Academy

Dec 13: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire