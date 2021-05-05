Save £50/$51 on the sleek Sony WF-1000XM3 in-ear headphones

In our list of the best headphones for music, the first entry in the in-ear variety are the awesome wireless Sony WF-1000XM3. Not only do they look the part, but they offer beautiful open and detailed sound. If you’ve been putting off buying a pair, now could be the time as Amazon have cut the price from £220 down to £169 – a saving of £51 in the UK – and in the US, they’ve also been reduced by 23% down from $229.99 to $178.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 have Alexa built-in so you can control your music and more using your voice, they have a six-hour playback time, plus an extra 18 from the charging case and in our roundup, we called them “pinnacle of true wireless in-ear headphones.”

We also praised their excellent noise cancelling ability, in-ear grip, detailed sound delivery, and added: “To listen is to fall in love with your tunes all over again. A truly brilliant contender for best headphones for music.”

So if you’re looking for something new to plug into your ears, this deal should be music to your ears.