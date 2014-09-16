Sanctuary: The Year The Sun Died

Best known as the precursor to progressive power thrashers Nevermore, Sanctuary were actually a pretty interesting group.

Blending thrash and power metal – with a lot more emphasis on the power – their combination of Priest-inspired riffs, over-the-top falsetto vocals and general eccentricity were a joy to behold. Reunited after Nevermore’s implosion, the band today are a somewhat different prospect to the one 30 years ago. Where many similar acts reform with the sole aim of revisiting past glories, Sanctuary can be commended for demanding to stay relevant. Featuring four original members, The Year The Sun Died is a very modern-sounding record, thanks to its big production and its similarly sizeable songs. Arguably more similar to Nevermore than original-era Sanctuary, the material is notably considered, with thoughtful song structures showcasing both able musicianship and Warrel’s vocal style. Offering plenty of flashes of musical dexterity while keeping things fairly snappy and concise, this is sure to appeal to more than just hungry Nevermore fans.

Via Century Media