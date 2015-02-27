Sanctuary bring guitarist Cordle into the fold

Sanctuary have announced that former Arch Enemy guitarist Nick Cordle has joined the band ahead of their upcoming European tour.

They recently parted ways with axeman Brad Hull – and guitarist Lenny Rutledge says Cordle will bring “fresh energy” to the Seattle group.

He says: “We are excited to welcome Nick Cordle from Arch Enemy and Arsis to the Sanctuary team. Nick is an amazing musician and we believe he will bring a fresh energy to the lineup.”

Cordle joins Rutledge, frontman Warrel Dane, bassist Jim Sheppard and drummer Dave Budbill for their upcoming tour, which includes one UK date at London’s Underworld on March 3 with Overkill.

Sanctuary released The Year The Sun Died in 2014 – their first album since 1989’s Into The Mirror Black.