Sammy Hagar says he doesn't want to tour anymore. The Red Rocker, who played 31 shows on his Best of All Worlds Tour last year in North America and Japan, broke the news prior to an opening night performance at Caspian’s Cocktails & Caviar, a 100-capacity venue at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

"I don’t think I want to go on tour anymore," Hagar tells the Las Vegas Journal-Review. "I hate to say that, because I don’t want to piss my fans off. I’ll go out and do a one-off show and do things like that, but the residency is going to give me a good extension of my career. That’s what I’m hoping for.

“With this, I don’t have to travel, I don’t have to unpack and pack and get on an airplane every day. You know, at my age, it hurts my shoulders to do all this. And I have to perform. I’m a performer, at the end of the day.

"I keep telling my manager, 'Don’t take any tours, let me do this residency.' If I like it enough, I’ll do another one. And if that’s successful I’ll do another one, and I can squeeze a few more years out of my career."

Hagar's Best Of All Worlds residency – in which he plays solo career highlights alongside songs by Montrose, Van Halen and Chickenfoot – will kick off on April 30 at Dolby Live at the Park MGM in Las Vegas, and continue into May. Tickets are on sale now.

Hagar's band for the shows includes Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani and Kenny Aronoff. Aronoff was brought into the band last year as a replacement for Jason Bonham, who left the tour to take care of his mother after she suffered a stroke.