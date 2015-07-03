Samantha Fish teases Wild Heart

Samantha Fish has released a 40-second teaser of her track Go Home from her upcoming album Wild Heart.

Her third studio project will be released on July 10 via Ruf Records. It was produced by North Mississippi Allstars singer and guitarist Luther Dickinson, who guests on the album.

And Fish reveals it was an honour to record with Dickinson as it was his band that got her into the genre in the first place.

She says: “That’s my favourite kind of blues music – that’s the kind of blues that got me into this whole genre. I love other types of music but when I first heard that really heavy guitar-driven groove I fell in love with it.”

The follow-up to 2013’s Black Wind Howlin’ sees Fish collaborate with songwriter Jim McCormick on five of the tracks, while guitar player Lightnin Malcolm and drummer Brady Blade also make guest appearances.

She’ll play a handful of dates over the coming months, including a show at London’s Borderline on November 13.