Sacred Reich announce UK and European tour

Sacred Reich have announced a UK and European tour which will take place next winter.

The thrash veterans will play a total of 28 shows, which are set to begin in Copenhagen on November 8 and wrap up on December 14 in Munich.

Sacred Reich have organised the shows in support of their upcoming record Awakening – which is expected to be released this summer.

It’ll be the band’s first studio album since 1996’s Heal and will feature former Machine Head drummer Dave McClain, who returned to the Sacred Reich lineup in December. He previously played with the group between 1991 and 1995.

Frontman, Phil Rind says: “Recording is in full swing with producer Arthur Rizk at The Platinum Underground in Arizona.

“We are so excited to be back in the studio after 23 years and Dave is currently killing it on the drums. It sounds sick! Our new record, Awakening, is due this summer. Stay tuned!”

In addition to the live dates in the UK and Europe, Sacred Reich will hit the road across North America this spring with Iron Reagan, Leeway and Enforced and also have several festival appearances booked – including an appearance on Megadeth's Megacruise.

Find a full list of Sacred Reich’s 2019 tour dates below.

Sacred Reich 2019 tour dates

May 09: Asbury Park House Of Independents, NJ

May 10: Pittsburgh Cattivo, PA

May 11: Baltimore Metro, MD

May 12: Boston Once Ballroom, MA

May 14: Cleveland Grog Shop, OH

May 15: Chicago Reggie’s, IL

May 16: Detroit Sanctuary, MI

May 17: Toronto Lee's Palace, ON

Jul 06: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Jul 07: Verona Rock The Castle Festival, Italy

Aug 08: Josefov Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic

Aug 10: Leeuwarden Into The Grave Festival, Netherlands

Aug 11: Kortrijk Alcatraz Metal Festival, Belgium

Aug 12: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany

Aug 14: Regensburg Airport Obertraubling, Germany

Aug 18: Saint-Nolff Motocultor Festival, France

Oct 13: Los Angeles Megacruise, CA

Nov 08: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Nov 10: Berlin SO36, Germany

Nov 12: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Nov 13: Kraków Kwadrat, Poland

Nov 14: Praha Futurum, Czech Republic

Nov 15: Budapest Dürer Kert, Hungary

Nov 16: Ljubljana Orto Bar, Slovenia

Nov 17: Graz Explosiv, Austria

Nov 20: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France

Nov 21: Barcelona Sala Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Nov 22: Madrid Sala Mon Live, Spain

Nov 23: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Nov 24: Limoges CC John Lennon, France

Nov 26: Savigny-le-Temple L'Empreinte, France

Nov 27: London Underworld, UK

Nov 29: Newcastle University, UK

Nov 30: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK

Dec 01: Belfast Limelight 2, UK

Dec 03: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Dec 04: Wolverhampton KK's Steel Mill, UK

Dec 006: Leiden Gebr. De Nobel, Netherlands

Dec 07: Helmond Cacaofabriek, Netherlands

Dec 08: Essen Turock, Germany

Dec 10: Aschaffenburg Colos Saal, Germany

Dec 11: Nürnberg Hirsch, Germany

Dec 12: Jena F-Haus, Germany

Dec 13: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Dec 14: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany