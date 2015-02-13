Sacked Trivium drummer forms Corrosion

Former Trivium drummer Nick Augusto has formed a new band with members of Insense and Before The Mourning.

Augusto was sacked by Trivium in the middle of a tour last year, and replaced by his own own drum tech Mat Madiro.

When he arrived back home in Florida, Augusto met up with childhood friend Christopher Cussell, guitarist with Before The Mourning.

He then got in touch with friends in Norwegian metal outfit Insense who agreed to help out. Singer Tommy Hjelm and guitarist Martin Rygge are onboard for the new band, called Corrosion.

They have recorded an EP with producer Jason Suecof and say it will be available soon.