Trivium dismiss drummer Augusto

Trivium have dismissed drummer Nick Augusto and replaced him with his own tech – four years after Augusto made the same move.

He took over from Travis Smith when the band got rid of him in 2010. Now bassist Paolo Gregoletto has revealed that Mat Madiro, Augusto’s tech, will take his ex-boss’s role for the rest of the band’s current tour dates.

But Gregoletto insists there were no fireworks as the band made their decision known.

He says: “This past Sunday, Matt Heafy, Corey Beaulieu and I decided it was best to part ways with Nick and to move forward as soon as possible.

“This decision was not one that we took lightly, given the fact that we are in the midst of a tour – and, more importantly, that Nick has been with us for almost three and a half years. We spoke face-to-face for about an hour, informing him of our decision to move forward, as well as thanking him for being there when we needed him, as a tech, and then as drummer.

“There was not a dramatic ending to this. Honestly, it was quite muted – and I am happy to have been able to speak directly and calmly to one another.”

Gregoletto confirms that tensions had developed within the band, saying: “I believe we all agreed that what started out great off stage in the beginning, over time, began to fray. It became obvious that things were not going to work out in the long run.”

He credits Madiro for stepping up at short notice, and adds: “Nick, thank you for the hard work with us. We will always be grateful for the time we spent together with you on the road and in the studio.”

Trivium play the Download festival at Donington next month.