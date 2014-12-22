Sabbath, Zakk Wylde and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

On tonight’s Hammer Radio Show we’re taking to the streets as the Heavy Metal Truants return to gear up for our next ride in aid of charity.

Expect wind in your hair, open road anthems from bands like Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, Accept, Iron Maiden, Zakk Wylde, Mastodon and Twisted Sister.

Plus we’ll be talking about the news that US scientists’ tracking data shows that five golden-winged warblers “evacuated” their nesting site one day before the April 2014 tornado outbreak. Which got us thinking…

What’s the narrowest escape you’ve had? Wilding got chased through the streets of the barrio by a Hispanic street gang, it was touch and go…

