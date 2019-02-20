Sabbath Assembly announce new album A Letter Of Red

Psychedelic occult rock collective Sabbath Assembly will release their seventh album A Letter Of Red on April 19 via Svart Records.

A Letter Of Red is the follow-up to 2017’s Rites Of Passage and was recorded at Figure 8 Studio in Brooklyn with Producer Randall Dunn (Black Mountain, SunnO))), Earth).

Dunn says: "There are moments when making a record that you must embrace time travel in the sounds and in the culture of the record. When we set out to make Sabbath Assembly records we set out to make magic spells and embrace a plural existence – incantations that address the deficiency of the soul in this age of Kali Yuga.

"I tried to find the teenage occult heart of each of the musicians and centre them in a place of unity around a familiar and yet futuristic sound, a place where playing and the physicality of the musicians is as important as the theme of the record.

"I imagined us all in the cosmos with 70s hi-fi headphones on riding a great winged beast airbrushed on the side of a Chevy van."

He adds: "Make no mistake the sisters will be heard and secularism will be brought to its knees once again by the old gods disguised as a rock band.”

See the album’s tracklist and artwork, and listen to the teaser trailer below. You can pre-order A Letter Of Red here.

Sabbath Assembly: A Letter Of Red

1. Solve et Coagula

2. The Serpent Uncoils

3. Worthless

4. Weighing of the Heart

5. Ascend and Descend

6. Hymn of the Pearl

7. From the Beginning

8. A Welcome Below