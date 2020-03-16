Rush’s Alex Lifeson is self-quarantining to help prevent coronavirus spread

Alex Lifeson has checked in to say that after a recent family holiday, he’s self-quarantining for two weeks to help prevent the risk of spreading coronavirus.

The Rush guitarist has even asked for film and programme recommendations while he’s in lockdown – and his call has been answered with fans submitting hundreds of suggestions.

Lifeson says: “Just returned from spring break with my grandkids. We are all self quarantining for 14 days. All travellers should. Looking forward to getting caught up on Netflix! Send your top viewing suggestions.”

Some have jokingly recommended he watch the Rush documentary Beyond The Lighted Stage, while others have praised the guitarist’s actions in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 continues to chaos across the music industry, with tours and festivals cancelled as the flu-like virus continues to spread. Some countries and US states have set recommended limits on the number of people who can gather together, while other countries have gone into lockdown amid the pandemic.

The World Health Organisation have posted public advice in light of the spread of the virus which covers basic protective measures.