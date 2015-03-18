Rush thanked in Juno award video

Organisers of Canada’s Juno Awards have released their video introduction for Rush, who were given a humanitarian award at the weekend’s annual event.

The clip only hints at the millions of dollars the prog giants have raised for good causes over the years – and offers an insight into the motivation behind the efforts of Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart.

Frontman Lee accepted the Allan Waters Humanitarian Juno, for “outstanding Canadian artists whose contributions have positively enhanced the social fabric of Canada.”

The video narrator explains: “Rush is one of the most successful groups in rock history. Not only have Rush lasted, they’ve grown stronger and stayed true to their original music vision. They’ve also stayed true to their original heart.”

The band have worked for human rights, food banks, victims of natural disasters, wars and health issues, and much more. On recent tours, $1 from every ticket sale was given to charity – but the video notes: “There are few photos of oversized cheques being handed to charities, or videos of kind deeds.”

Live Nation Canada boss Riley O’Connor says: “They’re not looking for publicity. They’re not looking for a pat on the back. They just want to be participating at a localised level.”

Gail Asper, Canadian Museum For Human Rights, adds: “Rush have made the world a better place.”

The band are gearing up to embark on what’ could be their final large-scale tour.