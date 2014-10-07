Rush’s Alex Lifeson on charity drive

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson has spoken about the importance of getting involved in charity work and helping vital projects.

He recently attended a golf fundraiser for the St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, organised by artist Scott Medlock and The Doors’ guitarist Robby Krieger in California. And he says taking time away from the band to do his bit has a positive impact.

Lifeson tells Lucas H. Gordon: “It’s always good to be able to give back something. We do a lot of charity things because you have time to do it – it makes a really big difference. To be connected with St Jude and this particular event for the first time is a real treat. I hope to be back many times.”

Lifeson also reveals environmental issues are a personal worry and says highlighting areas of concern keeps important issues in the public eye.

He continues: “It’s hard to stop wars and it’s hard to stop the abuse of the planet. You just do what you can and voice your concern. It’s a different age – everything happens so quickly, people forget things so quickly, and they’re on to the next thing.”

Meanwhile, Rush are planning a “long tour” in 2015 to coincide with their 41st anniversary, while the band’s highly-anticipated 40th anniversary box set titled R40 launches on November 11 on DVD and Blu-ray.