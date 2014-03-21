Rush end hiatus with 41st-anniversary tour

Rush will end their brief hiatus next year with a “long tour” set to include rarer material in an attempt to please fans of all ages, says guitarist Alex Lifeson.

The Canadian giants decided to take some time off following a hectic three years in which they released the acclaimed Clockwork Angels album and a live DVD, and played to fans around the world.

The decision means they’re sitting out their 40th-anniversary year, with the exception of the re-release of their self-titled debut album in an extended format next month.

Lifeson tells Rolling Stone: “The three of us had a meeting. We said: ‘Let’s not talk about anything band-wise for the next year.’ Unfortunately the other people at that meeting didn’t hear, so there are already plans being made for spring 2015.

“I think we’re probably going to lean towards making it a real fan event; really try to put something together that’s very pleasing for fans across the board. That’s always been difficult, for us to balance things.

“I’ve always wanted to do some rarer Rush material, and this should be a good opportunity to do that. I also think it’s going to be a long tour – we just need to stay healthy until then.”

Lifeson confirmed the Classic Rock Award-winning band’s hiatus in November when he said: “We all agreed when we finished this tour we were going to take this time off. We haven’t stopped or quit, right now we’re just relaxing. Some time in the new year we’ll probably gravitate towards each other and start doing some writing.”