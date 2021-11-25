Rush, Pearl Jam, U2, Springsteen guitars up for auction for musicians’ charity

Rush, Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam and Radiohead are among the artists who’ve donated guitars for an upcoming charity auction to benefit musicians hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and the destructive power of Hurricane Ida.

Guitar Icons: A Musical Instrument Auction to Benefit Music Rising will take place on December 11, at the Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California and online. The Music Rising charity was established in 2005 by U2 guitarist The Edge and producer Bob Ezrin, originally to to help musicians whose lives were torn apart by Hurricane Katrina.



Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, Joan Jett, Lou Reed, Dave Grohl, Green Day, and Jode Walsh are among other artists who’ve stepped up for the charity event.

The Edge says: “Unfortunately there are many musicians and crew members who continue to struggle since the pandemic. If this multigenerational chain is broken, we lose more than just a few concerts we lose an entire culture that stretches back centuries.



“Some of the world’s greatest musicians and friends of Music Rising have generously donated their personal instruments to raise money for Music Rising. We hope you have a chance to bid on one or more of the beautiful instruments in the auction. The monies raised goes to musicians and crew. Your support continues to be invaluable to Music Rising.”

.@RealMusicRising, co-founded by The Edge and Bob Ezrin are excited to finally announce the #GuitarIcons Auction: A Musical Instrument Auction which will take place this December 11th! The Edge will be auctioning his Gibson & Stratocaster. pic.twitter.com/OVTGwKXbRRNovember 24, 2021 See more

Find out more about the auction here.