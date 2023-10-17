Watch a fully healed Zack De La Rocha and a hilariously dramatic Jack Black make two very different - but equally great - surprise appearances with Run The Jewels at the hip hop duo's tenth anniversary shows

This past weekend, blockbuster hip hop duo Run The Jewels closed out a special anniversary tour marking ten years since the release of their debut album, during which the twosome have been playing each of their four albums in full across various US cities. Setting up stall in LA's Hollywood Palladium for the final stretch of four shows, Killer Mike and El-P brought out a number of special guests to help them celebrate, including DJ Shadow, who supported Run The Jewels on the tour, and acclaimed rapper Danny Brown.

The two most notable cameos, however, came from Rage Against The Machine frontman Zack De La Rocha and Hollywood legend/Tenacious D frontman Jack Black. De La Rocha turned up at the second of the Palladium shows to smash through Close Your Eyes (And Count To Fuck), the incendiary single featuring the Rage singer originally released on Run The Jewels' second album, Run The Jewels 2, released in 2014.

Jack Black, meanwhile, helped RTJ kick off their fourth and final LA show by emerging on stage at the start of the set to sing Queen classic We Are The Champions, the traditional Run The Jewels concert intro track.

You can see video footage of both somewhat differently pitched - but equally brilliant - guest appearances below.

Zack De La Rocha's appearance with Run The Jewels marks the rapper's first on stage appearance since Rage Against The Machine were forced to cancel all live dates last year following the frontman breaking his leg on stage early on during the band's latest world tour.

Judging by his appearance with Run The Jewels, however, he seems to be very much back to full strength.