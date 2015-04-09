RSD celebration from Alive Naturalsound

Alive Naturalsound, the Los Angeles label responsible for releasing the debut album by The Black Keys, has announced the details of Rock & Roll Is A Beautiful Thing, a limited edition double vinyl compilation album featuring many artists associated with the company.

“Instead of being just another label compilation of previously released material slapped together,” say the label, “we’re bringing you newly recorded tracks, unreleased studio outtakes, spirited cover songs, and tracks available on vinyl for the first time, all carefully mastered, and complete with a cover by illustrator William Stout.” Stout was responsible for many of the album covers on the infamous Trademark of Quality bootleg label, and later designed posters for The Ramones and The Smithereens.

The album will be released on April 18, Record Store Day, and is limited to just 900 copies.

SIDE A

The Black Keys - Heavy Soul (CD version - first time on vinyl) Buffalo Killers - Stand Back And Take A Good Look (Previously unreleased) Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires - Total Destruction To Your Mind (First time on vinyl) Handsome Jack - Time Will Tell (Previously unreleased version) Brian Olive - She’s Not Just Another Woman (Previously unreleased) Lonesome Shack - Sexual Release (Previously unreleased version)

SIDE B

Scott Morgan - The Wind (First time on vinyl) T-Model Ford - Someone’s Knocking On My Door (from “Taledragger”) Hollis Brown - Spoonful (First time on vinyl) John The Conqueror - Gimme Gold (Previously unreleased) The Sights - Guilty (from “Most Of What Follows Is True”)

SIDE C

Radio Moscow - These Days - instrumental version (Previously unreleased) James Leg - Oh, Sinner Man (Previously unreleased version) Left Lane Cruiser - Hadn’t I Been Good (Previously unreleased) The Dirty Streets - Cold Sweat (Previously unreleased) Hacienda - Mama’s Cooking (Previously unreleased version)

SIDE D