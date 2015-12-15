Royal Republic detail Weekend Man

Royal Republic will release their third album Weekend Man in February.

The Swedish band’s follow-up to 2012’s Save The Nation will hit the streets on February 27 via Spinefarm Records.

Frontman Adam Grahn says: “We enjoyed making something that was a dynamic journey. So you have these new adventures, these great little wild-cards along the way, stuff like Any Given Sunday, Follow The Sun and American Dream.

“Some songs just seem to fall into your hands out of nowhere, and Follow The Sun was one of those. I guess the words are open to interpretation, but to me the message is crystal clear – it’s easy to have unrealistic expectations for your life, so every now and then you just have to stop and appreciate what you’ve already got.

“Today we’re a family, and I don’t think any of us would change things for the world. We’ve made a really strong Royal Republic record that’s totally true to ourselves, and we can’t wait to take it on the road.”

Weekend Man was recorded at Berlin’s Fuzz Factory Studios with producers Christian Neander and Michael Tibes.

ROYAL REPUBLIC WEEKEND MAN TRACKLIST