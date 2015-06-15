Royal Blood continue to evolve live sound

Royal Blood say their tracks have taken on “new personalities” as their on stage experience grows.

The duo of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher are in the running to be named live act of the year by music charity Nordoff Robbins. And they say their back catalogue is constantly evolving with every show they play.

Kerr tells the Independent: “The fact that we’ve done it so much means the songs have taken on new personalities from the ones they had in the first place – and we’re just getting better at putting on a show.

“We’ve gone from being a band that just used to play our songs in a particular order to a band that has grown with the size of the shows. There’s always new things emerging.”

The Brighton-based pair are down to support Foo Fighters in London’ and Edinburgh later this month – although those dates could be in doubt after Foos’ mainman Dave Grohl broke his leg in Sweden last week.

Speaking of the chance to play with the US rockers, Kerr adds: “We’re not playing with Foo Fighters because they’re playing stadiums. We’re playing with them because they’re the Foo Fighters.

“I’d do a tour of baby showers with Foo Fighters.”

Jun 19: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jun 21: Hilvarenbeek Best Kept Secret, Netherlands

Jun 23: Edinburgh Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Jun 25: Werchter Festivalpark, Belgium

Jun 26: Sankt Gallen, Switzerland

Jun 27: Rotselaar Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jun 28: Odense, Denmark

Jul 01: Cologne E-Werk Koln, Germany

Jul 03: Sermamagny Presqu’ile Du Malsaucy, France

Jul 04: Arras La Citadelle, France

Jul 06: Camden Susquehanna Back Center, NY, US

Jul 08: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, Canada

Jul 09: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, Canada

Jul 11: Quebec City Plains Of Abraham, Canada

Jul 12: South Burlington Higher Ground Ballroom, Vt, US

Jul 13: Camden Susquehanna Back Center, NY, US

Jul 15: Corona Citi Field, NY, US

Jul 16: New York Citi Field, NY, US

Jul 17: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY, US

Jul 18: Boston Fenway Park, MA, US

Jul 19: Boston Fenway Park, MA, US

Jul 24: Yuzawa Machi Naeba Ski Resort, Japan

Aug 07: Squamish Valley Music Festival, Canada

Aug 12: Edmonton Rexall Place, Canada

Aug 13: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, Canada

Aug 16: Greenwood Village Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO, US

Aug 17: Greenwood Village Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO, US

Aug 19: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO, US

Aug 21: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO, US

Aug 22: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN, US

Aug 24: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI, US

Aug 25: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA, US

Aug 28: Reading & Leeds Festival, UK

Aug 29: Reading Richfield Avenue Festival Site, UK

Aug 30: Reading Richfield Avenue Festival Site, UK

Sep 19: Rio De Janeiro Cidade Do Rock, Brazil

Sep 24: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA, US

Sep 25: San Diego House Of Blues, CA, US

Sep 28: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ, US

Oct 06: Tulsa Cain’s Ballroom, OK, US