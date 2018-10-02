Roxy Music's Andy Mackay to release 3Psalms on Novmber 23

Roxy Music's Andy Mackay will release his first new music in a decade with 3Psalms, which reunites him with Roxy guitarist Phil Manzanera. The new work will be released on November 23.

The project began as an experimental project in the mid 90s, aiming to be a synthesis of all Mackay's varied influences from his classical training, rock and roll, avant-garde electronica and even years as a boy chorister. Picking up in 2012, he went back into the studio, scoring strings, choir, synthesisers, guitar and some other rock elements.

“I have long been fascinated by this collection of ancient poetry and song which has permeated our cultural life," Mackay told Prog. "I have tried to reflect this by using the original Hebrew and Latin - the language in which they were written - as well as 17th Century English of the Book of Common Prayer. People of faith will find themselves in familiar territory of prise and mystery and worship while atheists and agnostics can join the extraordinary debate in which the Psalmists sometimes turn from a feeling that God is totally absent or unknowable to arguing with Him because He isn’t doing what they want!“

The project features Manzanera on guitar, vocalist Harry Day-Lewis and the Czech National Philharmonic Orchestra.

A world premiere of 3Psalms will take place at the Queen Elizabeth Hall on November 26, which will also feature the Roxymphony - orchestral Roxy Music tracks, also featuring Manzanera on guitar. Tickets are available here.