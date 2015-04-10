Rolo Tomassi sign with Mike Patton

Rolo Tomassi have signed a deal with Faith No More frontman Mike Patton’s label for their fourth album.
Grievances, already set for a UK launch on June 1 via Holy Roar, will appear in the US through Patton’s Ipecac Recordings.
The Sheffield outfit, who recently celebrated their 10th anniversary, have also confirmed they’ll support Fall Of Troy on their August European tour, in addition to previously-announced headline dates.
Co-founder James Spence recently told TeamRock: “I was in love with the idea of touring – going away and playing shows. And we did that within the first year. From that, we started setting new goals for ourselves.
“It’s always been a case of slowly building on that. We’ve always maintained this thing of doing small, achievable things, and we’ve been presented with some bigger opportunities along the way. The love of creating music and being with your friends is what’s kept us going.”
Rolo Tomassi will release a single entitled Opalescent in the coming weeks.
Previously confirmed UK dates
Apr 25: Hit The Deck, Bristol
Apr 26: Hit The Deck, Nottingham
May 02: Live@Leeds
May 09: Huddersfield Parish
Jun 01: London Power Lunches
Jun 02: London Black Heart
Jun 04: London Waiting Room
Jun 04: London Rye Wax
Jul 25: Tramlines Festival, Sheffield
Aug 02: Y Not Festival, Derbyshire
Aug 21: ArcTanGent, Bristol
Fall Of Troy UK support dates
Aug 16: Liverpool Academy 2
Aug 17: Newcastle Academy 2
Aug 18: Glasgow Cathouse
Aug 19: London Electric Ballroom
Aug 20: Manchester Gorilla
Aug 22: Nottingham Rescue Rooms