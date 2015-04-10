Rolo Tomassi sign with Mike Patton

Rolo Tomassi have signed a deal with Faith No More frontman Mike Patton’s label for their fourth album.

Grievances, already set for a UK launch on June 1 via Holy Roar, will appear in the US through Patton’s Ipecac Recordings.

The Sheffield outfit, who recently celebrated their 10th anniversary, have also confirmed they’ll support Fall Of Troy on their August European tour, in addition to previously-announced headline dates.

Co-founder James Spence recently told TeamRock: “I was in love with the idea of touring – going away and playing shows. And we did that within the first year. From that, we started setting new goals for ourselves.

“It’s always been a case of slowly building on that. We’ve always maintained this thing of doing small, achievable things, and we’ve been presented with some bigger opportunities along the way. The love of creating music and being with your friends is what’s kept us going.”

Rolo Tomassi will release a single entitled Opalescent in the coming weeks.

Apr 25: Hit The Deck, Bristol

Apr 26: Hit The Deck, Nottingham

May 02: Live@Leeds

May 09: Huddersfield Parish

Jun 01: London Power Lunches

Jun 02: London Black Heart

Jun 04: London Waiting Room

Jun 04: London Rye Wax

Jul 25: Tramlines Festival, Sheffield

Aug 02: Y Not Festival, Derbyshire

Aug 21: ArcTanGent, Bristol

Aug 16: Liverpool Academy 2

Aug 17: Newcastle Academy 2

Aug 18: Glasgow Cathouse

Aug 19: London Electric Ballroom

Aug 20: Manchester Gorilla

Aug 22: Nottingham Rescue Rooms