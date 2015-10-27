Rolo Tomassi in The Embers promo

Rolo Tomassi have released a video for their track The Embers.

The single is taken from the band’s fourth album Grievances, released earlier this year via Holy Roar Records, and the promo is made up of recent live footage.

The band say: “New video for The Embers. Put together using footage shot over the last few years from tours in Japan, Australia, the Grievances release dates and our August tour supporting The Fall of Troy.”

Rolo Tomassi head out on a UK headlining tour next month, with support from Employed To Serve.