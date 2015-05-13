Rollins lands kids' TV role with Amazon

Henry Rollins stars in a pilot episode of a series being considered by Amazon.

The Black Flag icon plays the role of Coach Carlucci in A History Of Radness – a children’s show following the lives of aspiring young musicians. It is one of a number of pilot shows being broadcast on Amazon Instant Video this summer.

Amazon customers will be invited to watch and give feedback on the pilots to help decide which ones become full series on the Amazon Prime service.

A History Of Radness also features narration from Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds and a score by former Smashing Pumpkins and A Perfect Circle guitarist James Iha.

Rollins most recent screen role was as a cast member of hit TV show Sons Of Anarchy.

Amazon’s Tara Sorensen says: “These new pilots will bring sophisticated stories and unique points of view that we hope will resonate well with kids and families. We’re very excited to be working with such passionate creative teams and look forward to sharing these projects with our customers later this year.”