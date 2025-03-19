"It's fun to hang out in a room and write something that you think is heavy as f**k." A cast member from award-winning TV show The Bear has started a new hardcore punk band with Alexisonfire guitarist Wade MacNeil

Matty Matheson, the Canadian chef and internet personality who is arguably best known globally for playing the role of handyman Neil Fak on the award-wining TV drama The Bear has started a new hardcore band with Alexisonfire guitarist (and former Gallows frontman) Wade MacNeil.

Pig Pen feature Matheson on vocals, MacNeil on guitar and backing vocals, Ontario-based folk/country/indie singer/songwriter Daniel Romano on guitar, his brother Ian Romano (formerly a member of another MacNeil project, the punk band Black Lungs) on drums, and Tommy Major on drums.

Wade MacNeil introduced his latest project via an Instagram post, writing "Just when you thought I couldn’t possibly join ANOTHER band. WE GO AND START PIG PEN."

The guitarist also revealed that the quintet will play their first show Sneaky Dee’s in Toronto on April 25. supported by Best Wishes and Pluto’s Kiss. Tickets are available here.

In a 2024 episode of Knotfest's HardLore podcast, Matheson described himself as a "100% hardcore kid", discussed going to see bands such as Rudimentary Peni and Fucked Up, and talked about the short-lived punk band, Sex Tears, that he formed with friends for his 30th birthday.

He also talks about the formation of Pig Pen, revealing that he's known Wade MacNeil since he was 16, and that the group initially recorded 10 songs in a single day towards the end of the pandemic for their own entertainment.

"I would release the whole thing," he said, "and we have the means to release it ourselves, starting Pig Pen Records."

"It's just fun to do," he added. "Hanging out in a room and writing something that you just think is heavy as fuck... and you're just, like, That's sick!"

Watch the episode below.