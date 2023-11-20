It looks like The Rolling Stones are about to announce their first batch of Hackney Diamonds tour dates

The Rolling Stones are teasing a new announcement, expected tomorrow, November 21, which is likely to be details of their imminent return to the road in support of their new album Hackney Diamonds.

Given that the band's November 17 posting on X, formerly Twitter, prominently features both a maple leaf and a US flag, the smart money is on Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood launching their next world tour with North American dates.

Over the course of the past weekend, the Stones' iconic logo was spotted in a number of US cities, including Denver, Las Vegas, Cleveland and Houston, and, after featuring the band's 'lips and tongue' logo on their team cars at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the Aston Martin website is promising "an exciting incoming announcement by the legendary rockers."



In an interview with the BBC last month, Keith Richards suggested that the Stones will take Hackney Diamonds on tour next year, "if everybody is still standing."

"We're all in good fettle," 'The Human Riff' stated. "We're not looking at each other and saying, 'time's up'."

One Twitter user has predicted that the tour announcement will arrive tomorrow, November 21, at 1pm UK time, 8am EST.

👀 Want to be the first to know?

Rolling Stones new tour announcement Tuesday, November 21st at 8:00 am (EST) #RollingStones

In a 9/10 review of Hackney Diamonds, Classic Rock's Ian Fortnam states, "Hackney Diamonds is no museum piece. It’s a 21st-century record for a 21st-century audience that, with an old-school 48-minute duration, only ever leaves the listener hungry for more."

Classic Rock will, of course, bring news of the imminent Rolling Stones announcement as soon as it is made.