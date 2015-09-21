Keef owns up to retirement ‘ploy’

Keith Richards has owned up to pretending he was going to retire in order to secure the services of everyone he wanted for his solo album.

Crosseyed Heart was released last week, alongside a Netflix documentary about the Rolling Stones guitarist’s life.

In a US TV interview, host Jimmy Fallon asked him about saying in the studio: “I don’t know, maybe I’ll just retire.”

Richards replied with a laugh: “Yeah, I did say that – but actually it was a ploy. If I threaten to retire, suddenly guys will come out of the woodwork.”

Crosseyed Heart features longtime collaborators Steve Jordan and Waddy Wachtel plus guest spots from Bobby Keys, Norah Jones and others. Richards last week confirmed that the Stones have made “definite plans” to record an album next year.