Worker shot dead after Rolling Stones show

The Rolling Stones have stepped up their security measures after a man working on their South American tour was shot dead in a failed robbery.

Pedro Luis Tabares, 55, was in a truck full of cash takings from the Estadio Unico in Buenos Aires on Thursday night. A group of thieves followed the vehicle in a planned operation and opened fire once they had it cornered.

Tabares was killed while his boss, Marcelo Rivera, escaped unharmed. Police have arrested one man as investigations continue.

Mick Jagger and co have responded by intensifying security around them to include 24-hour armed protectors. They’d already been travelling in separate vehicles during the tour.

An industry source tells The Mirror: “These things are all considered well in advance of a tour. The Rolling Stones are well aware of the risks, so they take no chances.

“Wealthy personalities are always potential targets, but the band are kept safe and secure at all times by the best security personnel on the planet.”

The Stones’ Americana Latina Ole stadium tour continues in Uruguay tomorrow (February 16).