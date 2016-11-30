Rolling Stones bassist Darryl Jones wants full member status

Rolling Stones bassist Darryl Jones says it would be “wonderful” if he were to made a full member of the band after more than 20 years.

Jones, 54, has played bass with the Rolling Stones since 1994 but never appears in any publicity shots, which are reserved for core members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood.

After replacing Bill Wyman, who quit after 31 years with the Stones, Jones has appeared on all of the band’s material since 1994 and also stars on new album Blue And Lonesome.

Asked if he’s like to be a full member of the band, Jones tells the BBC: “It has not really come up very often. Obviously that would be a really wonderful thing for a person like me. I have been a sideman for more than 30 years now.

“I think most musicians, somewhere deep down inside, even if they are sidemen, or if they are hired players, there is a desire to be in a band.

“And I would not be being completely honest if I said that it would not be wonderful, it would not be amazing, to be considered and, you know, jump into this organisation as a full member.

“But that is not a decision I am in a position to make. I just play the best that I can and the rest of it I don’t have any control over.”

Long-time Stones fan and music journalist Mat Snow says it is ironic that Jones is the only regular member of the band who is black, considering the group made its name playing R&B.

This month, Stones guitarist Keith Richards spoke up on the issue of cultural appropriation of blues music.

He said: “I’m black as the ace of fucking spades, man. Ask any of the brothers.

“I didn’t know what colour these people were, as a kid. I don’t think of blues as being of any particular colour at all.

“Obviously, its history. But there were white slaves, as well. There have been plenty of work songs from way back. Try Egypt. Quite Jewish, actually. People have been doing this since history began.”

Meanwhile, Stones classic You Can’t Always Get What You Want is to be covered by stars including Steve Harley, Ricky Wilson of Kaiser Chiefs, KT Tunstall and David Gray in honour of murdered MP Jo Cox.

They’ll release the track under the name of Friends Of Jo Cox on December 16. This month Thomas Mair was jailed for life for the murder of Cox in what the court described as an act of terrorism.

