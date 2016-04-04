Rolling Stones banned from performing outside London gallery

Rolling Stones have been banned from performing outside their exhibition opening at Chelsea’s Saatchi gallery in London on April 5 (tomorrow).

The rock icons are launching Exhibitionism, a collection of rare and unseen memorabilia spanning their 50-year career.

The Stones planned to play on the lawn outside the venue, but Keith Richards says locals in the affluent area overruled their proposal.

Richards tells The Sun: “There was a plan to do four or five numbers on the lawn but the Chelsea Residents’ Association poo-pooed that. How generous of them. It would have only been four or five songs.”

Speaking of the exhibition, he adds: “I’m dying to see the reproduction of our first flat together in Edith Grove because the only thing that gave it character was the pong. I mean that’s where we sat around and basically concentrated every night on how to play together.

“We were endlessly listening to records and occasionally we went out and did a gig. Wow, yeah, it has been a long time since Edith Grove.”

He also confirms they’re working on their first release since 2005’s A Bigger Bang.

Meanwhile, an ultra rare Rolling Stones studio tape from 1964 discovered in a man’s loft is up for auction. It has a guide price of £6000.

Exhibitionism will run at the Saatchi Gallery in Chelsea, London until September 16.