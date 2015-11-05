Waters' solo album 'scary' and 'challenging’

Roger Waters has completed demos for his next solo record, and plans to tour it as an arena show.

He’s confirmed it’ll be a concept album, based around the question: “Why are we killing the children?”

But the former Pink Floyd leader admits he’s finding it “challenging and scary” to record the follow-up to 1992’s Amused To Death.

Waters tells Yahoo: “I’ve made an entire demo. I’m in a room with a guitar, the recordings and a pad and pen, shovelling things around and scribbling things down.

“It’s very exciting, but also challenging and scary. The difficult bit in any project like this is getting the first sketches and finding the basic shape of the thing.”

He adds: “The device that I’m using is to think of it as an arena show, because I do think I have one more in me.

“I’m trying to figure out how to juggle all these new tunes with old tunes, as well as into a cohesive show that I can get bums into seats with.”

But he hasn’t set a schedule for completion. “Now that winter is with us I’m finding myself making more and more. I have a little bit of time and I can go and attack this project.”

Waters launched documentary movie *Roger Waters The Wall *in September. It’s released on DVD on November 16.