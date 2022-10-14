Roger Waters, David Gilmour share their memories of late Pink Floyd bandmate Syd Barrett in new documentary

Roger Waters, David Gilmour and Nick Mason will share their memories of their late Pink Floyd bandmate Syd Barrett in a forthcoming documentary, Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd.

Deadline reports that Mercury Studios has completed work on the documentary about the mercurial Cambridge-born musician, who attended high school with Roger Waters, co-founded Pink Floyd, and wrote the band's first two singles, Arnold Layne and See Emily Play, both of which were released in 1967. Barrett was eased out of the band the following year as his bandmates became increasingly alarmed by his erratic behaviour and mental stability, plus his psychedelic drugs use.



“Barrett dropped out of music, returning home to Cambridge for the last 30 years of his life and his first love of painting,” a release about the documentary notes. “Poignantly, some of Pink Floyd’s biggest worldwide hit records – Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here and The Wall examine themes of madness and stardom including Shine On You Crazy Diamond and Wish You Were Here, written as tributes to Barrett.”



Have You Got It Yet? is directed by Rodney Bogawa and the late Storm Thorgerson, co-founder of Hipgnosis, who conceived the artwork for The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here and Animals, among others, in addition to covers of Barrett's solo albums The Madcap Laughs (1969) and Barrett (1970).

In addition to Barrett's former bandmates, The Who’s Pete Townshend and Blur’s Graham Coxon are among those sharing their thoughts on the musician, who passed away on July 7, 2006.



The film’s soundtrack is said to include over 50 Pink Floyd and Syd Barrett songs.

As yet, no release date has been announced for the documentary.