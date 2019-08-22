Rocketman star Taron Egerton to narrate Elton John audiobook

Rocketman star Taron Egerton is to narrate the audiobook version of Elton John’s upcoming memoir title Me.

Egerton portrayed John in this year’s hit biopic, sang throughout the film and performed live with Elton during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour back in June – and now he’s been asked to contribute to the audio version of the book.

Egerton says in a statement: “Elton John is a fascinating man, at times incredibly intimidating and yet very vulnerable – I have never met anyone like him.

“I was passionate about my role as Elton in the movie Rocketman and this feels like the perfect closing chapter to the whole experience. I am honoured to have been asked to narrate Elton’s autobiography and I’m excited to get started.”

Elton will also appear on the 13-hour unabridged audio version of Me, which will be released on October 15.

The synopsis reads: “Christened Reginald Dwight, he was a shy boy with Buddy Holly glasses who grew up in the London suburb of Pinner and dreamed of becoming a pop star.

“By the age of 23 he was performing his first gig in America, facing an astonished audience in his bright yellow dungarees, a star-spangled t-shirt and boots with wings. Elton John had arrived and the music world would never be the same again.

“His life has been full of drama, from the early rejection of his work with song-writing partner Bernie Taupin to spinning out of control as a chart-topping superstar; from half-heartedly trying to drown himself in his LA swimming pool to disco-dancing with the Queen; from friendships with John Lennon, Freddie Mercury and George Michael to setting up his AIDS Foundation.

“All the while, Elton was hiding a drug addiction that would grip him for over a decade."

It concludes: “In Me, Elton also writes powerfully about getting clean and changing his life, about finding love with David Furnish and becoming a father. In a voice that is warm, humble and open, this is Elton on his music and his relationships, his passions and his mistakes. This is a story that will stay with you, by a living legend.”

Me is now available to pre-order.