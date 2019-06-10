Watch Elton John and Rocketman star Taron Egerton play Your Song live

Elton John played at The Country Cricket Ground in Hove on Sunday night – the latest show on the singer, songwriter’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

And fans attending were in for a surprise when Rocketman star Taron Egerton joined Elton onstage for a thrilling performance of Your Song.

Introducing the actor, Elton told the crowd: “As you know, there’s a film out called Rocketman – and I haven’t had a guest on any of the shows on this Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

“But tonight, I’m going to bring out me! I’m going to bring out the guy who plays me. I’m going to bring out Taron Egerton… and we’re going to do a song together.”

Watch the full performance of Your Song below.

Elton later thanked Egerton on Twitter, saying: “We’ve shared so many moments during the filming and release of Rocketman and singing Your Song with you this evening is another I’ll always cherish.”

The Sunday evening performance wasn’t the first time the pair have performed onstage together. In February, Elton invited Egerton to sing Tiny Dancer with him at the musician’s annual Oscars party.

Elton's next show will take place at Dublin's 3Arena on Wednesday evening.