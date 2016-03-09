Rock star guitar strings to raise funds for lupus

Artists including Paul McCartney, Keith Richards and Mark Knopfler are donating used guitar strings to raise money for vital research into lupus.

They’ll be auctioned over the coming months on the charity’s eBay page as part of the Strings For Lupus campaign, before being made into a custom bracelet for the successful bidder.

The first sale begins on March 14 (Monday), with Paul McCartney’s used strings to be specially auctioned on May 10 to mark World Lupus Day.

Strings from Squeeze’s performance on the BBC’s political Andrew Marr show – in which they changed the lyrics for Cradle To The Grave in an on-air protest against fellow guest, UK Prime Minister David Cameron – will also be sold.

St Thomas’ Lupus Trust campaign director Angie Davidson says: “Some of the world’s top guitarists are donating guitar strings which are being made into very cool bracelets. This is an extremely rare opportunity for music fans to own a bracelet made from the guitar strings of their music hero or heroine.”

All proceeds will fund research into the chronic autoimmune disease. For more information visit the St Thomas’ Lupus Trust official website.